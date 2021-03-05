Audi has teased its S5 Sportback car for India and it should be launched here in March. To recall, it was supposed to debut last year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an eye-catching design and offers an upmarket cabin. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, V6 TFSI petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors The car has a honeycomb mesh grille

The Audi S5 Sportback has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature grille with a honeycomb mesh, and sharp-looking LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around LED taillamps and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It runs on a 354hp, 3.0-liter engine

In India, the Audi S5 Sportback will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 TFSI petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 354hp of maximum power, 500Nm of torque, and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious all-black cabin

The Audi S5 Sportback has a spacious all-black cabin with multi-zone climate control, carbon fiber inserts, Alcantara seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a virtual cockpit and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD are available.

Information Audi S5 Sportback: Pricing and availability