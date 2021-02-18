Jeep is all geared up to announce its new Wrangler SUV in India on March 15. It will be a locally assembled vehicle, as confirmed by the company. The upcoming flagship model will be a full-sized 5-door SUV, featuring an off-road-friendly modular design, a revised cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

At a glance The SUV will have removable doors and roof

The new-generation Jeep Wrangler will feature a 5-door form factor, with the company's signature 7-slat grille, a drop-down windshield, as well as removable doors and roof. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, flat fender flares, and 18-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, the SUV will have large rounded LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lights, and LED taillights.

Information Upcoming Wrangler to be fueled by a turbocharged motor

Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep Wrangler will pack a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 268hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside the cabin It will offer a hi-tech touchscreen infotainment system

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will boast of a a spacious and washable cabin, housing an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, 2-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a keyless entry. It will also pack stereo speakers, a redesigned instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The off-roader will also offer multiple airbags for safety.

