2021 Jeep Wrangler to debut in India on March 15Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 12:47 pm
Jeep is all geared up to announce its new Wrangler SUV in India on March 15. It will be a locally assembled vehicle, as confirmed by the company.
The upcoming flagship model will be a full-sized 5-door SUV, featuring an off-road-friendly modular design, a revised cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
At a glance
The SUV will have removable doors and roof
The new-generation Jeep Wrangler will feature a 5-door form factor, with the company's signature 7-slat grille, a drop-down windshield, as well as removable doors and roof.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, flat fender flares, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, the SUV will have large rounded LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lights, and LED taillights.
Information
Upcoming Wrangler to be fueled by a turbocharged motor
Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep Wrangler will pack a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 268hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside the cabin
It will offer a hi-tech touchscreen infotainment system
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will boast of a a spacious and washable cabin, housing an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, 2-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a keyless entry.
It will also pack stereo speakers, a redesigned instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The off-roader will also offer multiple airbags for safety.
Information
2021 Jeep Wrangler: Pricing and availability
The upcoming Jeep Wrangler, set to go official in India on March 15, will be assembled locally at the company's Ranjangaon plant. Hence, it is expected to carry an affordable price. For reference, the current-generation Wrangler starts at Rs. 64 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).