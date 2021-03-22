Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 11:47 am

Aston Martin will supply the official safety cars to Formula 1 this season. To commemorate the occasion, the company has unveiled a road-going Vantage F1 Edition with styling and mechanical upgrades that mirror the F1 safety car. The four-wheeler is available in coupe and roadster forms and draws power from a 528hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Exteriors The car sports carbon fiber detailing

The Vantage F1 Edition features a unique vaned grille, carbon fiber detailing, and an aero package that increases downforce by 200kg. It is flanked by sleek ORVMs, 21-inch wheels, and sharp body lines. A large wing, wrap-around taillight, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear. It sports a satin or gloss finished Racing Green shade, decorated with a matte gray-colored racing graphic.

Information It runs on a 528hp, 4.0-liter engine

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 528hp of power and 685Nm of torque. In coupe and roadster form, the car can clock a top-speed of 314km/h and 306km/h, respectively.

Interiors The vehicle has a feature-packed 2-seater cabin

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition has a 2-seater cabin with black leather and gray microfiber upholstery with contrasting trim in black, gray, green, and red shades. An F1 logo on the side sills, a roll cage, a fire extinguisher, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel are also available. It also houses an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for connectivity options and multiple airbags.

Information Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition: Pricing and availability