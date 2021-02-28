-
Renault KIGER deliveries in India to begin on March 3Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 06:27 pm
-
Renault's latest offering, the KIGER, will be up for grabs in India starting March 3 at dealerships across the country.
To recall, it was launched earlier this month and is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.
It comes in two engine choices and features an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
It gets an all-LED lighting setup
-
The Renault KIGER features an attractive body with a dual-tone paint scheme, a twin-slat grille, a shark fin antenna, a sporty rear spoiler, and silvered skid plates.
For lighting, it houses LED Pure Vision headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and C-shaped LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, turn-indicators mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
-
Information
The car runs on BS6-compliant petrol engines
-
The Renault KIGER is offered with two petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter unit that makes 72hp and 96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that produces 100hp and 160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, or a CVT gearbox.
-
Interiors
There are four airbags on offer
-
The Renault KIGER offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, power windows, rear parking sensors, and automatic climate control.
It also packs eight speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there are four airbags, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
-
Information
Renault KIGER: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Renault KIGER was launched with a price tag of Rs. 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.72 lakh. The car is currently up for pre-bookings and will go on sale starting March 3 (both prices, ex-showroom).