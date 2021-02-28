The results for India's esteemed car awards are out and the Indian Car of the Year 2021 award has been secured by the Hyundai i20 with 104 points.

The second and the third positions in the race were secured by Kia Sonet and Mahindra Thar with 91 and 78 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Land Rover Defender has been crowned the premium car of the year.