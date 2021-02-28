-
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300's colors and engine details revealedLast updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Kawasaki has revealed the engine details and color palette of the 2021 Ninja 300 motorbike.
It will come in three colors: Lime Green with Kawasaki Racing Team graphics, Ebony, and Lime Green with Ebony. The latter two will sport honeycomb graphics and a 'Ninja' decal on the fairings. Also, the bike will retain the engine of its predecessor, albeit in a BS6 state-of-tune.
-
-
Design
The bike will have a sporty look
-
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will sport a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up split-styled seat, a chrome heatshield on the upswept exhaust, and eye-catching graphics.
The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It should tip the scales at 179kg and have a 17-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
It will run on a 38hp, 296cc engine
-
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 38.4hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety
-
For ensuring the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India will be announced at the time of the launch next month. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 3.20 lakh.