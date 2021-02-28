Kawasaki has revealed the engine details and color palette of the 2021 Ninja 300 motorbike. It will come in three colors: Lime Green with Kawasaki Racing Team graphics, Ebony, and Lime Green with Ebony. The latter two will sport honeycomb graphics and a 'Ninja' decal on the fairings. Also, the bike will retain the engine of its predecessor, albeit in a BS6 state-of-tune.

Design The bike will have a sporty look

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will sport a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up split-styled seat, a chrome heatshield on the upswept exhaust, and eye-catching graphics. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should tip the scales at 179kg and have a 17-liter fuel tank.

Information It will run on a 38hp, 296cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 38.4hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

For ensuring the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability