2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan to be launched in India soon?Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 05:53 pm
As part of its India 2.0 plan, German automaker Volkswagen will launch a new car in India besides the Taigun compact crossover.
It will either be its 5-seater variant or the flagship 2021 Arteon sedan, though we believe it would be the latter.
Highlights of the Arteon include a sporty look, a spacious cabin, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
It will sport a full-width LED light bar
The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chromed grille with an LED light bar, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam.
It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED taillights, a refreshed diffuser, a chrome trim on the bumper, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear section.
Information
It will run on a 268hp, 2-liter petrol engine
In India, the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is likely to draw power from a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 268hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
The car will have a spacious tech-loaded cabin
The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan will have a spacious cabin featuring premium upholstery, a 30-color ambient lighting system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will house an 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, will also be available.
Information
2021 Volkswagen Arteon: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom).