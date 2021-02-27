As part of its India 2.0 plan, German automaker Volkswagen will launch a new car in India besides the Taigun compact crossover.

It will either be its 5-seater variant or the flagship 2021 Arteon sedan, though we believe it would be the latter.

Highlights of the Arteon include a sporty look, a spacious cabin, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine.

Here are more details.