American automaker Jeep's Compass (facelift) SUV has started arriving at Indian dealerships. It was launched in the country last week at Rs. 17 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a reworked design, an upscale cabin with the latest features, and is available with BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The updated Jeep Compass is offered in 11 color options and four trims. It features an aggressive body, housing a 7-slat grille with honeycomb-mesh inserts, a new front fascia, and a larger air dam. For lighting, it has projector headlamps, cornering foglamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillamps. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Compass (facelift) gets two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter Multi-air petrol mill that makes 160.7hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter Multi-jet diesel motor that delivers 167.6hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The facelifted Jeep Compass offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, the SUV has a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and traction control.

Information How much does it cost?