Prior to its launch in April, Citroen has started accepting bookings for its C5 Aircross SUV in India against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. It can be booked via its dealerships or official website. The company is also offering a complimentary 5-year/50,000km maintenance package with all pre-orders until April 6. Notably, these customers will have to take the vehicle's delivery by June 30.

Exteriors The car has a length of 4,500mm

The Citroen C5 Aircross has an eye-catching look, featuring a 2-part grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek automatic LED headlights, and rectangular-shaped taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,500mm and a wheelbase of 2,730mm. It is up for grabs in three mono-tone and four dual-tone colors.

Information It runs on a 177hp, 2-liter diesel engine

In India, the Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 177hp/400Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also delivers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage of 18.6km/liter.

Interiors It has a spacious 5-seater cabin

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone automatic climate control, a powered driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are six airbags, traction control, and electronic stability control for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

