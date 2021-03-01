-
Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in April; bookings openLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:49 pm
Prior to its launch in April, Citroen has started accepting bookings for its C5 Aircross SUV in India against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. It can be booked via its dealerships or official website.
The company is also offering a complimentary 5-year/50,000km maintenance package with all pre-orders until April 6. Notably, these customers will have to take the vehicle's delivery by June 30.
Exteriors
The car has a length of 4,500mm
The Citroen C5 Aircross has an eye-catching look, featuring a 2-part grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek automatic LED headlights, and rectangular-shaped taillamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,500mm and a wheelbase of 2,730mm.
It is up for grabs in three mono-tone and four dual-tone colors.
Information
It runs on a 177hp, 2-liter diesel engine
In India, the Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 177hp/400Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also delivers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage of 18.6km/liter.
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
The Citroen C5 Aircross has a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone automatic climate control, a powered driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are six airbags, traction control, and electronic stability control for ensuring the safety of the passengers.
Pricing
Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Citroen C5 Aircross in India will be revealed at the launch event in April. It will be brought here as a completely built unit and should start at around Rs. 30 lakh.
Meanwhile, you can read our review of the Citroen C5 Aircross here (https://bit.ly/3sDy3zE).