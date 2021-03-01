-
Prior to launch, Okinawa teases its Oki100 electric motorcycleLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:48 pm
Ahead of its launch in India, Okinawa has teased the Oki100 electric motorcycle.
As for the highlights, the vehicle will look similar to the Ducati Monster and shall come with a digital instrument console as well as an LED headlamp. It will have a claimed top-speed of 100km/h and deliver a range of around 150km.
Design
The bike will have a high-set handlebar and oval headlight
The Okinawa Oki100 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a high-set handlebar, and an oval-shaped headlight.
The bike will pack an LED headlamp, halogen turn indicators, and a digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity.
It will ride on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels.
Information
It will have a top-speed of 100km/h
Details regarding the powertrain of the Okinawa Oki100 are yet to be revealed. However, the company claims that the vehicle will deliver a range of around 150km/charge and shall clock a top-speed of 100km/h.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okinawa Oki100 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the electric motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
Okinawa Oki100: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Okinawa Oki100 in India will be revealed at the launch event in the coming days. It should be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh and will take on the Revolt RV400.