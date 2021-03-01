Tata Motors will launch its HBX SUV in India later this year, the company has confirmed. It will likely be called 'Hornbill.' The vehicle will borrow design and styling cues from the Harrier SUV, including a split headlamp setup, tri-arrow design on the front grille, and a 'floating' roof design. The HBX is also said to offer an all-black cabin. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The HBX will feature a boxy design

Tata HBX will sport a muscular bonnet, a tri-arrow design on the front grille, chunky skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear window wiper. For lighting, it will house sleek headlamps and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, bulky wheel arches, and thick door cladding.

Information It will run on a 1.2-liter petrol motor

The Tata HBX will draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 86hp of maximum power. Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will house a large touchscreen infotainment console

The Tata HBX will have a blacked-out cabin, a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls mounted on it, an engine start/stop button, square-shaped AC vents, and pillar-mounted tweeters. It will also pack a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. To ensure the safety of passengers, the four-wheeler will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information Tata HBX: Pricing and availability