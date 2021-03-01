General Motors will reportedly unveil its Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan this summer around July-August. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have a futuristic look and a luxurious cabin with a full-width digital display. It will be based on the Ultium battery platform that offers a driving range of over 644km. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will sport a minimalist grille and sleek headlights

The Cadillac Celestiq will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a minimalist grille flanked by slim headlights, vertically-positioned DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will have blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A body-colored bumper and unique V-shaped taillights should grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will deliver a range of more than 644km

No details regarding the powertrain of the Cadillac Celestiq are currently available. However, it should draw power from two electric motors linked to an Ultium battery pack that boasts a driving range of over 644km. An all-wheel-drive system will also be available.

Interiors It will have a glass roof with dimmable areas

The Cadillac Celestiq will have a luxurious cabin with four bucket seats, a glass roof with four dimmable zones, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a full-width digital screen akin to the MBUX Hyperscreen for infotainment and driving-related information. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Information Cadillac Celestiq: Pricing and availability