-
Cadillac Celestiq flagship electric sedan to be unveiled this summerLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:03 pm
-
General Motors will reportedly unveil its Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan this summer around July-August.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have a futuristic look and a luxurious cabin with a full-width digital display. It will be based on the Ultium battery platform that offers a driving range of over 644km.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car will sport a minimalist grille and sleek headlights
-
The Cadillac Celestiq will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a minimalist grille flanked by slim headlights, vertically-positioned DRLs, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it will have blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
A body-colored bumper and unique V-shaped taillights should grace the rear end of the vehicle.
-
Information
It will deliver a range of more than 644km
-
No details regarding the powertrain of the Cadillac Celestiq are currently available. However, it should draw power from two electric motors linked to an Ultium battery pack that boasts a driving range of over 644km. An all-wheel-drive system will also be available.
-
Interiors
It will have a glass roof with dimmable areas
-
The Cadillac Celestiq will have a luxurious cabin with four bucket seats, a glass roof with four dimmable zones, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will house a full-width digital screen akin to the MBUX Hyperscreen for infotainment and driving-related information.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.
-
Information
Cadillac Celestiq: Pricing and availability
-
In the US, the Cadillac Celestiq will carry a price-tag of around $200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.46 crore) and will go on sale by the end of 2023 or early-2024. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.