South Korean automaker Hyundai will unveil its BAYON model tomorrow, i.e. March 2. It will be the company's smallest SUV and shall be initially available in Europe. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look and an all-black cabin with many tech features. It should be offered with a choice of two engines sourced from the new-generation i20. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a single-piece grille

The Hyundai BAYON will have an eye-catching design, featuring a single-piece grille with split LED lamps, silvered skid plates, and a body-colored bumper holding triangular LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Raised arrow-shaped LED taillights, a dual-tone bumper with reflectors, and an LED stripe across the boot line will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with a choice of two engines

The Hyundai BAYON should be offered with two Euro-5 compliant petrol engine options: an 84hp, 1.2-liter motor and a 118hp, 1.0-liter turbocharged unit. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors It should have a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console

Details regarding the interiors of the Hyundai BAYON are currently unavailable. However, it should have a spacious blacked-out cabin with dashboard-integrated air conditioning vents and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It should house an analog instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID) and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console. All standard safety features including multiple airbags and a parking camera should also be available.

Information Hyundai BAYON: Pricing and availability