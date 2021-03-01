The compact luxury segment witnessed a resurgence last year when BMW launched its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Now, Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce its A-Class Limousine in a few days time with diesel and petrol engine choices. The A-Class Limousine replaces the CLA in India and would be positioned below the C-Class. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors It is fairly compact but has a wider stance

With a length of 4,549mm, the A-Class Limousine is fairly compact while the short overhangs contribute to its sportier demeanor. It also has the traditional Mercedes-Benz design cues like a long bonnet along with the diamond radiator grille while the slimmer LED headlamps gives the car a wider stance. The sloping roofline, sporty LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels further add to its presence.

Interiors Two 10.25-inch screens dominate the dashboard

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by two 10.25-inch screens joined together seamlessly while the entire cabin is finished in a pleasing dual-tone color scheme. We also liked the knurled switchgear along with the unique turbine-shaped AC vents. The A-Class Limousine also packs in a lot of equipment including a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 64-color ambient lighting, and connected car technology.

Space A long wheelbase allows for generous cabin space

The A-Class Limousine has a fairly long wheelbase of 2,729mm and that translates to a surprising amount of cabin space. The rear seats are comfortable enough for long journeys and will appeal to those who prefer to be chauffeur driven. However, accommodating three passengers at the back might be an issue due to the cabin width. The boot capacity stands at 405-liter.

Drivetrain The sedan will be available with two engine options

The A-Class Limousine will come with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine which develops 163hp/250Nm. A 2.0-liter diesel motor, which makes 150hp/320Nm, will also be on offer. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed DCT in case of the diesel variant while the petrol unit gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The A-Class Limousine also has a front-wheel-drive system along with four drive modes.

Our expectations How much will it cost?