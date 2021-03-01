Prior to its global debut later this year, SKODA has shared images of a production-ready model of the 2021 FABIA hatchback, fully covered in camouflage skin. As per the pictures, the car will sport a new look, featuring a refreshed lighting setup, an updated grille, and a raked windscreen. It will be offered with a choice of three engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will be based on the MQB A0 platform and shall have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps with V-shaped LEDs. It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,107mm and a wheelbase of 2,564mm.

Interiors It will have a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will have a spacious cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, a folding backrest for the front passenger seat, a USB Type-C port in the rear-view mirror, and a power steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Nine airbags and ISOFIX mounts will ensure the passengers' safety.

Power The car will come with a choice of three engines

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will come with three engine choices including a 1.0-liter petrol mill in two tunes: 64hp/95Nm and 70hp/95Nm, and a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol motor in two states-of-tune: 94hp/175Nm and 108hp/200Nm. A 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 148hp/250Nm will also be available. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Information 2021 SKODA FABIA: Pricing and availability