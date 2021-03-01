Thanks to increased awareness, safety has become one of the most important factors taken into consideration while buying a new car in India. On our shores, the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Altroz are amongst the handful of cars that have been awarded the coveted 5-star safety rating by Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). So, which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors Both the cars have an attractive design

Mahindra XUV300 is longer, wider, and taller than the Altroz while both flaunt their distinct visual identities. The Altroz has a more striking presence, featuring a sleek front-end and a lowered roof while the XUV300's roof-rails, cladding, and skid plates accentuate its SUV design. Overall, both the vehicles seem to be extremely attractive and modern looking.

Interiors Inside, they offer support for connected car technology

Inside, both the cars are spacious, practical, and well equipped. They will undoubtedly appease the feature-conscious car buyer. Both of them offer connected car technology and features such as a touchscreen console, a rear-view camera, dual-zone climate control, as well as rear AC vents. The XUV300 also gets a sunroof while the Altroz comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Safety They offer good protection for adults and child occupants

Both the XUV300 and Altroz have a stable bodyshell and come with a plethora of safety equipments as standard. In the GNCAP tests, they scored well in terms of adult occupant as well as child occupant protection. Notably, the XUV300 is the second SUV to get a 5-star safety rating while the Altroz is the first premium hatchback to do so.

Performance XUV300 is relaxing to drive while Altroz is more sprightly

The Altroz offers more powertrain choices, with two petrol engines (including a turbo-petrol) and one diesel unit. The XUV300 is available with a turbo-petrol or diesel engine, along with an AMT and a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of driving experience, the XUV300 provides a relaxed drive thanks to the increased torque output, while the Altroz has a more sprightly feeling.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?