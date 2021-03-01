The petrol-powered iteration of the MG ZS SUV in India will be launched by the third quarter of 2021 and shall reportedly carry the Astor moniker. It will be positioned below the Hector in the company's line-up. As for the highlights, it will have a refreshed look, a tech-loaded cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will be 4.3m long

The MG Astor will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car will have a length of 4,300mm as compared to Hector's length of 4,600mm.

Information It will be offered with a choice of two engines

The MG Astor will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 120hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 163hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A 10.1-inch infotainment console will be available

The MG Astor will have a spacious cabin, featuring a refreshed dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information MG Astor: Pricing and availability