Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG models of its Tiago and Tigor four-wheelers by the end of this year. In the latest development, test mules of the cars have been found testing on the streets, hinting at their imminent launch. The Tata Tiago and Tigor are currently offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

At a glance Tata Tiago and Tigor: Design and features

The Tata Tiago and Tigor feature a sporty design, housing a narrow grille with chrome outlines, a sloping roofline, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear window defogger. For lighting, they have adjustable projector headlights and fog lights. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information Tata Tiago and Tigor: Power and performance

The Tiago and Tigor are fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol motor that produces 84.5hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors Tata Tiago and Tigor: Inside the cabin

The Tata Tiago and Tigor offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. They pack quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are two airbags, an engine immobilizer, a crash sensor, and a rear-view camera.

