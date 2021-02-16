Hyundai-backed luxury carmaker Genesis's G80 sedan has been spotted testing in India, hinting at its arrival in the country. It was unveiled in the international market last March and might debut here as a rival to the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series. The Genesis G80 has a stunning four-door coupe design, an upscale cabin, and is available globally with two turbocharged engine options.

Exteriors Genesis G80: Design and features

The Genesis G80 features the brand's trademark 'crest' grille, a wide air dam, sleek designer headlamps, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome garnish around the windows, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,995mm long, 1,925mm wide, 1,465mm high, and has a wheelbase of 3,010mm.

Information Genesis G80: Power and performance

The Genesis G80 is available with two turbocharged petrol engine options: a 2.5-liter motor that produces 300hp and 422Nm and a 3.5-liter mill that makes 375hp of maximum power and 530Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Genesis G80: Inside the cabin

The Genesis G80 offers a premium cabin with generous use of leather, wood, and metal trims. There is an ERGO motion driver's seat, a touch-based climate control system, ambient lighting, and a two-tone steering wheel. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The sedan also provides the latest safety features.

Information Genesis G80: Pricing and availability