Bentley produces over 80,000 units of Continental GT coupeLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 01:12 pm
British carmaker Bentley Motors has crossed the 80,000 units production milestone for the Continental GT.
The company launched it in 2003 and has produced three generations of the car since then.
The two-door car is now priced at Rs. 3.57 crore and comes with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, 20-inch alloy wheels, and an up-market cabin.
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Bentley Continental GT
The Bentley Continental GT features a premium body with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a smart trunk opener, a huge chrome garnished rectangular grille, and a narrow air vent.
For lighting, it houses rounded adjustable headlights and rear fog lights.
The car is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and attractive 20-inch alloy wheels.
Power and performance
The Bentley Continental GT draws power from a BS6-compliant 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to deliver 634.6hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The unit comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Bentley Continental GT offers a 4-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, leather seats, power windows, rear AC vents, cruise control, and automatic climate control.
It has provisions for the safety of passengers, including crash sensors, engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.
How much does it cost?
In India, the current generation of Bentley Continental GT comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.57 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).