Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs. 5.79 lakhLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 10:48 am
Tata Motors has launched a limited-run model of the Tiago hatchback. It is based on the XT variant of the car and costs Rs. 29,000 more.
The Tiago Limited Edition comes with a new set of alloy wheels, a 1.2-liter petrol engine, and additional features, including onboard navigation and voice commands, among others.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
Tata Tiago Limited edition: At a glance
Tata Tiago Limited Edition has a design language identical to the standard XT model, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a narrow chrome-surrounded grille, and a wide air vent.
For lighting, it houses sporty angular headlamps and front fog lamps with chrome garnish.
On the sides, the car is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, and updated 14-inch alloy wheels.
Power and performance
The Tata Tiago Limited Edition draws power from the XT-sourced 1.2-liter petrol engine that is tuned to generate 86hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Tata Tiago Limited Edition offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with power windows, keyless entry, audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, and onboard navigation.
It also packs quad speakers and a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice commands.
For the safety of passengers, the hatchback has provisions for twin airbags and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps.
How much does it cost?
The Tata Tiago Limited Edition car costs Rs. 29,000 more than the XT model, at Rs. 5.79 lakh. However, the new model is priced Rs. 16,000 lower than the next trim in the line-up, the XZ variant.