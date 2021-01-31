-
Skoda India removes Karoq SUV from its website: Details here
Ahead of the launch of the Kushaq SUV, Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has removed the Karoq SUV from its official India website, hinting that it might be discontinued in the country.
To recall, Karoq was launched last year with 1,000 units in India, which got sold out in October 2020.
The car came with a BS6-compliant turbocharged petrol engine.
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Skoda Karoq
The Skoda Karoq features a sporty look with a chrome-garnished vertical slat grille, a muscular and sculpted bonnet, and a wide air dam. For lighting, it houses adjustable LED headlights, cornering foglamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The Skoda Karoq draws power from a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to deliver 149.5hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor came mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Skoda Karoq has a spacious 5-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable leather seats, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and rear AC vents.
It also packs eight speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the four-wheeler has nine airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rearview camera.
Information
How much does it cost?
In India, the Skoda Karoq was launched with a price tag of Rs. 24.99 lakh. However, it was sold out in the country and has now been removed from the official website. There is no word on if the SUV will be brought back.