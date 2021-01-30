Jaguar is celebrating the 70-year anniversary of its C-Type racing car by creating a limited production run of new C-Type Continuation cars that will be hand-built at its Classic Works facility in Coventry. Only eight C-Type Continuation cars will be launched ahead of a racing-inspired celebration event for their owners in 2022. They will be eligible for historic racing, track, and closed-road use.

History C-Type's journey from 1951

The C-Type racer, originally produced between 1951-53, gained popularity for its exceptionally fluid shape by Jaguar Cars designer, aerodynamicist, and artist Malcolm Sayer. It won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1951, scoring the first of Jaguar's seven outright wins at the French endurance race, and also witnessed a victory for a disc-brake car with Stirling Moss at the Reims Grand Prix in France.

Only 53 Jaguar C-Type units were built in the 1950s, and of them, 43 were sold to private owners. However, the production model specification was limited to drum-brake cars with twin SU carburetors and 200bhp power.

Details The new C-Type Continuation Edition

Now, engineers at Jaguar Classic have consulted Jaguar's archives, cross-referenced scan data taken from an original C-Type, as well as used the computer-aided design technology for creating the most authentic new C-Type. The upcoming cars will be built to reflect the 1953 Le Mans-winning works team car specification that includes the 3.4-liter straight-six engine with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors for 220bhp and disc brakes.

Information The new racing car to come in 12 color options