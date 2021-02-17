Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 12:20 am

Renault has announced that the turbo-petrol variant of the Triber crossover, which was set to be launched later this year, will now arrive in 2022. According to Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle, it is still under development. The Triber turbo will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that currently powers the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Here's our roundup of Renault Triber.

At a glance Renault Triber: Design and features

The Renault Triber features a compact design with a chrome-finished grille, silvered skid plates, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a rear spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and 15-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 3,990mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,636mm, and offers a boot space of 84-liters.

Information Power and performance

Currently, the Renault Triber draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that generates 72hp/96Nm and comes paired with a 5-speed automatic gearbox. The Triber turbo variant will be available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 98.6hp/160Nm.

Interiors Renault Triber: Inside the cabin

Renault Triber offers a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are four airbags, an engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

