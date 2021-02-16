German automaker Porsche has introduced the 2022 911 GT3. The high-performance two-door sports car features an aerodynamic design, an upmarket cabin, a track-biased suspension, and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 502hp of maximum power. The new 911 GT3 will go on sale in the US this fall and the pricing details will be announced closer to that time. Here's our roundup.

At a glance 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Design and features

The new-generation Porsche 911 GT3 has a sporty look with oval headlights, cooling intakes on the bonnet, a sloping roofline, a massive rear spoiler, and a full-width taillight. The hood, rear wing, and spoiler are made up of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The vehicle is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, as well as flush door handles.

Information 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Power and performance

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine that delivers 502hp of maximum power at 8,400rpm and 470Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed PKD gearbox.

Inside the cabin 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Interiors and equipment

The new 911 GT3 has received interior updates as well. It has microfiber upholstery, a multi-functional steering wheel, a touchscreen console, a fully-digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, and 4- or 18-way Sport Seats Plus or carbon fiber Full Bucket seats. An optional Chrono Package adds a stopwatch on the dashboard, a digital stopwatch in the instrument cluster, and a Lap Trigger function.

Information 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: Pricing and availability