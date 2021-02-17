The petrol-powered version of the MG ZS, codenamed Model K, will reportedly be launched in India by the third quarter of 2021. It will carry a new moniker and will be positioned below the Hector in the company's line-up. As for the highlights, the MG ZS (petrol) will have a refreshed look, an updated cabin, and will be offered with two petrol engine options.

The SUV will have a more compact 4.3m long footprint

MG ZS (petrol) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb mesh, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The SUV will have a more compact 4.3m long footprint as compared to Hector's 4.6m length.

Two petrol engines will be on offer

The MG ZS (petrol) should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that makes 120hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 163hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by manual and automatic gearboxes.

Inside, there should be a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

MG ZS (petrol) will have a spacious cabin, featuring a tweaked dashboard, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

