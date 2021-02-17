-
Rivaling Hyundai Creta, MG ZS (petrol) to arrive in Q3
The petrol-powered version of the MG ZS, codenamed Model K, will reportedly be launched in India by the third quarter of 2021. It will carry a new moniker and will be positioned below the Hector in the company's line-up.
As for the highlights, the MG ZS (petrol) will have a refreshed look, an updated cabin, and will be offered with two petrol engine options.
Exteriors
The SUV will have a more compact 4.3m long footprint
MG ZS (petrol) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb mesh, and a wide air dam.
It will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The SUV will have a more compact 4.3m long footprint as compared to Hector's 4.6m length.
Information
Two petrol engines will be on offer
The MG ZS (petrol) should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that makes 120hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 163hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by manual and automatic gearboxes.
Interiors
Inside, there should be a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
MG ZS (petrol) will have a spacious cabin, featuring a tweaked dashboard, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.
Information
MG ZS (petrol): Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the MG ZS (petrol) in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against Hyundai Creta as well as Kia Seltos.