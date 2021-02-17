Goa-based start-up Kabira Mobility has launched its KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes in India. Their bookings will start from February 20 and deliveries will commence in May. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a sporty look and deliver a claimed range of 150km on a single charge. They also offer a top-speed of up to 120km/h. Here's our roundup.

At a glance KM3000 and KM4000: Design and features

The KM3000 has a fully-faired design and weighs 138kg while the KM4000 sports a naked street look and tips the scales at 147kg. The motorcycles come with a muscular tank, a stepped-up seat, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ply on designer alloy wheels. The KM3000 also gets a raised transparent windscreen.

Internals KM3000 and KM4000: Power and performance

The KM3000 comes with an 8hp motor and 4kWh battery, while KM4000 packs an 11hp motor and a 4.4kWh battery. They offer a claimed range of 150km on a single charge. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged from 0-80% in 50 minutes using Boost mode and have a top-speed of 100km/h and 120km/h, respectively.

Safety KM3000 and KM4000: Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KM3000 and KM4000 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combi-braking system to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the electric motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information KM3000 and KM4000: Pricing and availability