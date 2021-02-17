BMW has introduced a new xDrive30i SportX variant of its X3 SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 56.50 lakh. It joins the existing X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line variants. As for the key highlights, the xDrive30i SportX comes with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, a 205W sound system, and a turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

At a glance BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Design and features

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX has an imposing stance with a sculpted bonnet, chrome-finished kidney grille, silver skid plates, chrome exhaust pipes, and a hands-free tailgate. For lighting, it houses sleek cornering headlamps, LED fog lights, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by aluminium roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and black wheel arch cladding.

Information BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Power and performance

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 248hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Inside the cabin BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Interiors and equipment

BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX offers a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and 3-zone automatic climate control. It also offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation support, a 205W music system, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there is a rear-view camera and multiple airbags.

Information BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Pricing and availability