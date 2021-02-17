-
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched at Rs. 56.50 lakhLast updated on Feb 17, 2021, 12:00 pm
BMW has introduced a new xDrive30i SportX variant of its X3 SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 56.50 lakh. It joins the existing X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line variants.
As for the key highlights, the xDrive30i SportX comes with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, a 205W sound system, and a turbocharged petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Design and features
The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX has an imposing stance with a sculpted bonnet, chrome-finished kidney grille, silver skid plates, chrome exhaust pipes, and a hands-free tailgate.
For lighting, it houses sleek cornering headlamps, LED fog lights, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by aluminium roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and black wheel arch cladding.
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Power and performance
The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 248hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds.
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Interiors and equipment
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX offers a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and 3-zone automatic climate control.
It also offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation support, a 205W music system, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there is a rear-view camera and multiple airbags.
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX: Pricing and availability
The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 56.50 lakh, making it the cheapest X3 variant in India. The X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line cost Rs. 61.80 lakh and Rs. 62.50 lakh, respectively (all-prices, ex-showroom).