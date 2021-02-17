-
McLaren Artura hybrid supercar, with 671hp electrified V6 engine, revealedLast updated on Feb 17, 2021, 11:23 am
British automaker McLaren has revealed its Artura hybrid supercar. It is offered in four variants: Standard, Performance, TechLux, and Vision.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and comes with a feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 671hp hybrid powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds.
Here are more details.
At a glance
McLaren Artura: Design and features
The Artura is based on the company's McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlights, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it is flanked by power-folding and heated mirrors, air vents, soft-close doors, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. Sleek taillamps and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear section.
Inside the cabin
McLaren Artura: Interiors and equipment
-
McLaren Artura has a 2-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, power-adjustable seats, and a smartphone mirroring facility.
It houses an MIS II touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new track telemetry software with a Variable Drift Control function.
For safety, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, high-beam assist, and multiple airbags are available.
Powertrain
McLaren Artura: Power and performance
The McLaren Artura has a 3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that makes 577hp/584Nm, an "E-Motor" that generates 94hp/225Nm, and a 7.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.
The powertrain is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and delivers a combined output of 671hp/804Nm.
The car has a pure electric range of 30.5km, sprints from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, and can clock a top-speed of 330km/h.
Information
McLaren Artura: Pricing and availability
In the US, the McLaren Artura hybrid supercar carries a starting price-tag of $2,25,000 (approximately Rs. 1.63 crore). However, no details pertaining to its pricing and availability in India are currently available.