Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 11:23 am

British automaker McLaren has revealed its Artura hybrid supercar. It is offered in four variants: Standard, Performance, TechLux, and Vision. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and comes with a feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 671hp hybrid powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds. Here are more details.

At a glance McLaren Artura: Design and features

The Artura is based on the company's McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by power-folding and heated mirrors, air vents, soft-close doors, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. Sleek taillamps and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear section.

Inside the cabin McLaren Artura: Interiors and equipment

McLaren Artura has a 2-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, power-adjustable seats, and a smartphone mirroring facility. It houses an MIS II touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new track telemetry software with a Variable Drift Control function. For safety, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, high-beam assist, and multiple airbags are available.

Powertrain McLaren Artura: Power and performance

The McLaren Artura has a 3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that makes 577hp/584Nm, an "E-Motor" that generates 94hp/225Nm, and a 7.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and delivers a combined output of 671hp/804Nm. The car has a pure electric range of 30.5km, sprints from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, and can clock a top-speed of 330km/h.

Information McLaren Artura: Pricing and availability