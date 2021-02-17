Czech carmaker SKODA is all set to unveil its much-awaited KUSHAQ SUV in India on March 18. It will be based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform and feature 93% of localized production content for competitive positioning. The KUSHAQ SUV will come with a rugged design, a 'floating' infotainment panel, and two TSI turbo-petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Design and features The car will have a wheelbase of 2,671mm

The upcoming SKODA KUSHAQ will borrow some design cues from its siblings like the Karoq, Kamiq, and Kodiaq. It will feature the trademark butterfly grille, split projector headlamps, an angular bumper, large air intakes, and a rugged-looking skid plate. The car will also come with heavy body cladding and chunky alloy wheels that will accentuate its SUV stance.

Information It will be offered with two turbo-petrol engine options

The SKODA KUSHAQ will be available with two turbocharged petrol engine choices: a 110hp, 1.0-liter unit and a 150hp, 1.5-liter motor. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Inside the cabin A 'floating' infotainment system will steal the spotlight

Inside, the SKODA KUSHAQ shall offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with a mix of chrome, aluminium, and plastic components. It will have a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. The SUV will also pack a 12.3-inch 'floating' infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of passengers, it should have multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability