South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed its 2022 KONA line-up. It now includes three models, namely, KONA, KONA Electric, and KONA N Line, and shall make way to US showrooms later this year. As for the highlights, the cars sport a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. They come with a choice of multiple powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 Hyundai KONA N Line rides on 18-inch wheels

2022 KONA sports a large honeycomb grille, a sharp-looking bumper with thick black cladding, sleek headlamps, and narrow wrap-around taillights. The N Line model has three vents above the grille, body-colored cladding, and 18-inch wheels compared to 16/17-inch wheels on the standard model. The KONA Electric features a closed grille up front along with new headlights and wrap-around lights on the rear.

Interiors The cars offer improved cabin noise isolation

The 2022 Hyundai KONA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with acoustic windshield glass, cargo area insulation, an optional electronic parking brake, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags and a parking camera are available.

Powertrain KONA Electric offers a range of around 415km per charge

The standard KONA draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 147hp/179Nm. The N Line packs a 195hp, 1.6-liter turbocharged engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox whereas the sportier KONA N variant has a 275hp, 2.0-liter, turbocharged motor. The KONA Electric is backed by a 64kWh battery pack that offers an estimated range of 415km on a single charge.

Information 2022 Hyundai KONA: Pricing and availability