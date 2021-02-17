-
2022 Hyundai KONA, N Line and KONA Electric models announced
South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed its 2022 KONA line-up. It now includes three models, namely, KONA, KONA Electric, and KONA N Line, and shall make way to US showrooms later this year.
As for the highlights, the cars sport a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. They come with a choice of multiple powertrains.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line rides on 18-inch wheels
2022 KONA sports a large honeycomb grille, a sharp-looking bumper with thick black cladding, sleek headlamps, and narrow wrap-around taillights.
The N Line model has three vents above the grille, body-colored cladding, and 18-inch wheels compared to 16/17-inch wheels on the standard model.
The KONA Electric features a closed grille up front along with new headlights and wrap-around lights on the rear.
Interiors
The cars offer improved cabin noise isolation
The 2022 Hyundai KONA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with acoustic windshield glass, cargo area insulation, an optional electronic parking brake, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology.
For safety, multiple airbags and a parking camera are available.
Powertrain
KONA Electric offers a range of around 415km per charge
The standard KONA draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 147hp/179Nm.
The N Line packs a 195hp, 1.6-liter turbocharged engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox whereas the sportier KONA N variant has a 275hp, 2.0-liter, turbocharged motor.
The KONA Electric is backed by a 64kWh battery pack that offers an estimated range of 415km on a single charge.
Information
2022 Hyundai KONA: Pricing and availability
In the US, the 2022 Hyundai KONA is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $21,000 (roughly Rs. 15.3 lakh). The KONA Electric should be slightly costlier at around $40,000 (approximately Rs. 29.15 lakh).