Czech automaker Skoda will reveal its Kushaq SUV in India in March while the launch will take place sometime in June. In the latest development, the engine details of the upcoming SUV have been revealed. It will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol mills- a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder motor and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder unit. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Kushaq: At a glance

As per a prior report, the Skoda Kushaq will sit on the MQB A0 (IN) platform and shall feature a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, a chrome-covered grille with vertical slats, and a muscular bonnet. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. For lighting, there will be sleek headlights with indicators below them and wrap-around L-shaped taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kushaq will offer a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The four-wheeler will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console, with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Kushaq will be up for grabs with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines- a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI mill that makes around 118hp and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder TSI motor that generates around 148hp. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?