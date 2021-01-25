Italian automaker Benelli will launch its 2021 TRK 502 adventure bike in India by the end of this month or the first week of February. The premium two-wheeler will reportedly receive many cosmetic updates and a host of off-road-friendly features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Benelli TRK 502: At a glance

The Benelli TRK 502 will have a new cast top rack design, featuring mirrors with a faux carbon finish, black-finished handlebars, knuckle guards with an aluminium frame, and redesigned seats with better cushioning. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with backlit switchgear, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. It will ride on alloy wheels and weigh more than the outgoing model.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 46.92hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?