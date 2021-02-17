-
Hyundai's N Line brand could debut in India with i20Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 06:14 pm
Hyundai is planning to introduce its N Line brand in India and its maiden offering could be the i20 model. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design highlights.
The i20 N Line was announced globally last October. It has a sporty-looking design and is offered with two petrol engine choices.
Exteriors
It has a 'chequered flag' pattern on the grille
The Hyundai i20 N Line sports a blacked-out grille with a 'chequered flag' pattern, a large N Line badge, and a new bumper with a gray contrasting stripe.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.
A diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog lamp, Z-shaped taillights, and a chromed twin exhaust pipe are available on the rear end.
Information
Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual or an iMT unit
Hyundai i20 N Line is available with two engine choices: a 1.2-liter MPi mill that makes 83hp/118Nm, and a 1.0-liter T-GDi engine offered in two tunes: 99hp/200Nm and 118hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an iMT gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle gets ADAS for passengers' safety
The Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with N badging, sporty front seats with red stitching, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, a power steering wheel, and metal pedals.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology.
The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Information
Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the standard model which starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).