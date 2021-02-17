Hyundai is planning to introduce its N Line brand in India and its maiden offering could be the i20 model. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design highlights. The i20 N Line was announced globally last October. It has a sporty-looking design and is offered with two petrol engine choices.

The Hyundai i20 N Line sports a blacked-out grille with a 'chequered flag' pattern, a large N Line badge, and a new bumper with a gray contrasting stripe. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog lamp, Z-shaped taillights, and a chromed twin exhaust pipe are available on the rear end.

Hyundai i20 N Line is available with two engine choices: a 1.2-liter MPi mill that makes 83hp/118Nm, and a 1.0-liter T-GDi engine offered in two tunes: 99hp/200Nm and 118hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an iMT gearbox.

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with N badging, sporty front seats with red stitching, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, a power steering wheel, and metal pedals. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

