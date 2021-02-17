German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its fifth-generation C-Class sedan on February 23. It should make its way to India in the coming months. As for the highlights, the vehicle will be bigger than the outgoing model with several updates inside-out. It shall come with a choice of mild-hybrid 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

It should have a 4,750mm long footprint

As per a prior report, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it should have a length of 4,750mm and a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

Interiors The sedan will house an infotainment console with AR support

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will offer an S-Class-inspired 5-seater cabin. It shall come with a sunroof, four central air vents, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and multiple airbags for the safety of the passengers. The vehicle shall also pack a digital instrument cluster and a central MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates and augmented reality (AR).

Powertrain It will deliver an all-electric range of more than 100km

The C300e petrol and C300de diesel plug-in hybrid models will house a 25.4kWh battery with an electric-only range of over 100km. The C300 4Matic will pack a 255hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 20hp, integrated starter-generator. An over-boost feature will pump in an extra 27hp for up to 30 seconds. The motor will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Information 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability