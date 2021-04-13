-
Renault Triber sets new milestone; sells 75,000 units in IndiaLast updated on Apr 13, 2021, 02:58 pm
In a proud achievement for French automaker Renault, over 75,000 units of its Triber MPV have been sold in India since its launch in August 2019.
The company notably sold 33,860 units of the vehicle in FY2020 and 40,956 units in FY2021. The vehicle has also aided the carmaker in gaining a 4.79% market share in the utility vehicles segment.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a chrome-finished grille
The Renault Triber has an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and a rear spoiler.
For lighting, it houses adjustable projector headlights with LED DRLs and split taillamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer multi-spoke wheels.
Information
The car runs on a 72hp, 1.0-liter engine
The Renault Triber draws power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Renault Triber offers a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, push-button start/stop, a multifunctional steering wheel, and keyless entry.
It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensor, rear-view camera, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
Information
Renault Triber: Pricing
Renault introduced the 2021 iteration of its Triber in India last month. The new Triber costs Rs. 5.30 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 7.82 lakh for the RXZ AMT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).