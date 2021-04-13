In a proud achievement for French automaker Renault, over 75,000 units of its Triber MPV have been sold in India since its launch in August 2019.

The company notably sold 33,860 units of the vehicle in FY2020 and 40,956 units in FY2021. The vehicle has also aided the carmaker in gaining a 4.79% market share in the utility vehicles segment.

Here are more details.