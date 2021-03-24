-
This is how Hyundai ALCAZAR will look likeLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 07:34 pm
Hyundai is expected to launch the ALCAZAR SUV in India on April 6. In the latest development, renders of the four-wheeler have been leaked online, fully revealing its design details and features.
According to the images, the ALCAZAR will offer a large grille, roof rails, refreshed taillights, and designer alloy wheels.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It will ride on 18-inch alloy wheels
The Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a Creta-like design, with a revamped front bumper, a huge chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler, and silvered skid plates.
For lighting, it shall house tri-beam projector headlights with LED DRLs and C-shaped LED taillights.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Information
It will be offered with a choice of two engines
The Hyundai ALCAZAR will reportedly be available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 113hp/250Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
The SUV should offer a panoramic sunroof
Hyundai ALCAZAR will offer a 6/7-seater cabin. The former will provide two captain's seats in the middle row, while the latter will have a bench seat.
A panoramic sunroof, six airbags, a parking camera, and a multifunctional steering wheel will also be available.
It will sport a 7.0-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Information
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability
Hyundai will announce the pricing and availability details of the ALCAZAR at the time of launch, which will happen on April 6. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).