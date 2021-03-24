Hyundai is expected to launch the ALCAZAR SUV in India on April 6. In the latest development, renders of the four-wheeler have been leaked online, fully revealing its design details and features. According to the images, the ALCAZAR will offer a large grille, roof rails, refreshed taillights, and designer alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will ride on 18-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a Creta-like design, with a revamped front bumper, a huge chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, it shall house tri-beam projector headlights with LED DRLs and C-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information It will be offered with a choice of two engines

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will reportedly be available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 113hp/250Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV should offer a panoramic sunroof

Hyundai ALCAZAR will offer a 6/7-seater cabin. The former will provide two captain's seats in the middle row, while the latter will have a bench seat. A panoramic sunroof, six airbags, a parking camera, and a multifunctional steering wheel will also be available. It will sport a 7.0-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability