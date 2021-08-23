MG Astor SUV to be available with heated ORVMs

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 01:51 pm

Heated ORVMs for MG Astor SUV in India

British automaker MG Motor is expected to launch its Astor SUV in India in the coming weeks. Now, a carandbike report has claimed that the vehicle will provide power-adjustable heated ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Heated ORVMs allow for clear vision in humid weather conditions and extreme winters. The car will also boast segment-first features like Autonomous Level 2 technology and an AI assistant

Exteriors

The car will have 17-inch wheels and mid-range radars

MG Astor will sport a sculpted hood, a hexagonal radial-patterned grille with a 3D effect, a roof-mounted spoiler, mid-range radars, a multi-purpose camera, and LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a length of 4,314mm and a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Information

It will be available with two engine choices

The MG Astor will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will get several safety options

MG Astor will offer a dual-tone Sangria Red-themed cabin with a panoramic sunroof and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and i-SMART connected car technology. Multiple airbags, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Forward Collision Warning, Rear Drive Assist (RDA), Adaptive Cruise Control, and Automatic Emergency Braking will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and rivals

The MG Astor is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this price point, the car will go against rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, and Kia Seltos.