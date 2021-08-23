Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe launched at Rs. 2.07 crore

Mercedes-AMG launches its GLE 63 S Coupe in India

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe in India. To recall, it debuted in the international markets last year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine and has a top-speed of 280km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a Panamericana grille and 22-inch wheels

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a Panamericana grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side steppers, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear section of the car.

Interiors

A panoramic sunroof and flat-bottom steering wheel are available

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring carbon fiber inserts, seats wrapped in Nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Active Ride Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Blind Spot Assist are available.

Performance

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe houses a 4.0-liter petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The former generates 603hp of power and 850Nm of peak torque while the latter provides an additional 21hp/250Nm. The engine is linked to a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT gearbox and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. It has a top-speed of 280km/h and sprints from zero to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

Information

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and the Maserati Levante.