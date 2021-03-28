In a conversation with carandbike, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Martin Schwenk, has confirmed that the GLA SUV will be launched here later this year. To recall, it was supposed to be up for grabs around mid-2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the car looks quite sporty and has a spacious, feature-packed cabin. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a diamond-stud pattern grille

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wraparound LED taillamps, spoiler, muscular bumper, and sculpted boot lid are available on the rear end.

Information It should be offered with a choice of multiple engines

The powertrain details of the Mercedes-Benz GLA in India have not been revealed yet. However, it should be offered with a pair of BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, in addition to an AMG package version.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging facility, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a single screen with a split function for the instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console with a voice command facility. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and the company's Pre-Safe safety package are available.

Information Mercedes-Benz GLA: Pricing and availability