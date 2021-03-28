-
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 spotted testing with touring accessories
Royal Enfield is expected to launch the 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle in India in the coming months.
In the latest development, a test mule of the cruiser bike has been spied testing with some touring equipment, including a hard case pannier on the right side and a tail rack. However, these accessories are likely to be offered as optional.
Here's our roundup.
Design
It will have a semi-digital instrument cluster
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely sit on a double-cradle chassis, sporting a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, new split seats, and wide rear fenders.
The bike will have a semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and wire-spoke wheels.
The optional touring accessories will include a hard case pannier and a tail rack.
Information
It will run on a BS6-compliant 349cc engine
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Disc brakes and dual-channel ABS will ensure the rider's safety
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be armed with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear end.
Information
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it will carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom).