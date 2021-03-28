Royal Enfield is expected to launch the 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the cruiser bike has been spied testing with some touring equipment, including a hard case pannier on the right side and a tail rack. However, these accessories are likely to be offered as optional. Here's our roundup.

Design It will have a semi-digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely sit on a double-cradle chassis, sporting a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, new split seats, and wide rear fenders. The bike will have a semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and wire-spoke wheels. The optional touring accessories will include a hard case pannier and a tail rack.

Information It will run on a BS6-compliant 349cc engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes and dual-channel ABS will ensure the rider's safety

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be armed with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability