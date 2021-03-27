Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 12:59 am

Honda has unveiled its latest mid-sized SUV, the HR-V e:HEV hybrid. It will be available for purchase in the European markets by the end of this year. As for the key highlights, the vehicle comes with an updated design, a premium cabin with improved space, and a 'floating' infotainment system. However, the engine details are yet to be revealed. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It features a coupe-SUV styled body

The Honda HR-V e:HEV has an attractive design with a body-colored grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, faux skid plates, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, black wheel cladding, and designer wheels. The rear section has an integrated antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and clear-lens LED taillights joined by a stripe of light.

Information Honda HR-V e:HEV comes with a hybrid powertrain

Details regarding the engine and performance of the Honda HR-V e:HEV are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be powered either by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine or a CR-V-sourced 2.0-liter mill, paired with an electric motor.

Interiors The cabin has been redesigned to offer more space

The Honda HR-V e:HEV offers a spacious cabin with dual tone upholstery, L-shaped AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, and additional recline for the rear seats. It packs a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are also available.

Information Honda HR-V e:HEV: Pricing