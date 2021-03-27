Audi's latest sedan in India, the 2021 S5 Sportback, has started arriving at local dealerships in the country. To recall, it was launched earlier this week at a price-tag of Rs. 79.06 lakh. As for the key highlights, the S5 Sportback has an attractive design, a feature-loaded cabin, and packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It sports a single-frame grille

The Audi S5 Sportback features a sloping roofline, a single-frame grille with chrome accents, a muscular bonnet, a rear spoiler, quad exhaust vents, and an integrated antenna. It also houses Matrix LED headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, and LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Information The sedan runs on a 349hp, turbo-petrol engine

The Audi S5 Sportback draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol motor that generates 349hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It offers a head-up display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen console

The Audi S5 Sportback offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with sport seats, leather and Alcantara upholstery, a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and 3-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a head-up display (HUD) and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MMI Navigation Plus system. For safety, there are multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps.

Information 2021 Audi S5 Sportback: Pricing