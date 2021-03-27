As an addition to its portfolio of cruiser bikes, Honda has launched the Rebel 1100 model in Thailand. To recall, the motorcycle was globally unveiled in November last year. As for the key highlights, it comes with a naked design, a single seat configuration, alloy wheels, four riding modes, and a 1,048cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design It has an all-LED lighting setup

The Honda Rebel 1100 has a diamond chassis, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a chunky, blacked-out exhaust. It packs a digital instrument console, an LED headlight as well as taillight, and designer alloy wheels finished in matte black color. Dimensions-wise, the bike has a ground clearance of 120mm, a kerb weight of 223kg, and a fuel capacity of 13.6-liter.

Information The bike runs on an 86hp engine

The Honda Rebel 1100 draws power from a 1,048cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that generates 86hp of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 98Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS allows for improved road handling

The Honda Rebel 1100 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, three-level wheelie-control, a cruise control system, throttle-by-wire, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-shock absorbers on the rear end. The bike also offers four riding modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and a customizable mode.

Information Honda Rebel 1100: Pricing and availability