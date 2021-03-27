Bentley started making luxury vehicles in 1919, and 102 years later, the company has manufactured its 200,000th car. The celebratory model is a Bentayga Hybrid.

The company has revealed that 75% of its entire production run has been built in the last 18 years.

Since 2003, Bentley has sold 80,000 units of the Continental GT, 40,000 Flying Spur sedans, and over 25,000 Bentayga SUVs.