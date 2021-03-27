-
Bentley rolls-out 200,000th car, a feat that took 102 yearsLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 03:12 pm
Bentley started making luxury vehicles in 1919, and 102 years later, the company has manufactured its 200,000th car. The celebratory model is a Bentayga Hybrid.
The company has revealed that 75% of its entire production run has been built in the last 18 years.
Since 2003, Bentley has sold 80,000 units of the Continental GT, 40,000 Flying Spur sedans, and over 25,000 Bentayga SUVs.
Exteriors
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid offers a massive grille
The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid has an eye-catching design, featuring a large rectangular grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, twin exhaust tail pipes, and a rear spoiler.
For lighting, there are rounded LED matrix headlights and oval-shaped LED taillights.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 22-inch wheels.
Information
It runs on a 443hp powertrain
The Bentayga Hybrid draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine, paired with a 17.3kWh battery and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The combination produces 443hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds.
Inside, there is a panoramic sunroof and ultra-premium upholstery
The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof.
It also packs Bentley's signature audio system and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety features, including Park Assist, Pedestrian Warning, lane-keep assist, cruise control, and multiple airbags are available.
Information
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: Pricing and availability
Bentley is yet to reveal the pricing details of the 2021 Bentayga Hybrid SUV. However, it is up for pre-orders and the deliveries will commence later this year. For reference, the 2020 model costs $160,000 (roughly Rs. 1.16 crore).