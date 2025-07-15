Page Loader
Hero MotoCorp stocks up 4% today: Here we decode why
Hero MotoCorp's revenue for FY25 stood at ₹40,756.37cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 15, 2025
01:31 pm
What's the story

Hero MotoCorp's shares have surged by 4% to ₹4,414 today. The spike comes after the company announced its ambitious global expansion strategy and optimistic outlook in its latest annual report. The two-wheeler giant plans to enter major European markets like Germany, France, Spain, and the UK in Q2 FY26. This marks a renewed international focus for Hero MotoCorp.

Market strategy

Focus on 125cc and premium motorcycle segments

In FY25, Hero MotoCorp intensified its focus on the 125cc motorbike segment. The Xtreme 125R and Glamour models have performed well in this category. The company has witnessed rapid market share gains here and expects the trend to continue. On the premium front, models such as Xtreme 250R and Xpulse 210 are gradually shaping Hero's strategy with positive responses from customers.

Expansion plans

Scooters and electric vehicles to drive volumes

In the scooter category, new models such as Destini 125 and Xoom 125 have contributed to volume growth. The company sees scooters playing a bigger role in expanding its market presence and plans to launch more differentiated products. Electric vehicles are also a key focus area with Hero reporting record EV sales in FY24, growing nearly 200% from the previous year.

Figures

A look at the financials

Hero MotoCorp's revenue for FY25 stood at ₹40,756.37 crore, up from ₹37,455.72 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's profit after tax also rose to ₹4,609.95 crore in FY25 from ₹3,967.96 crore in FY24.