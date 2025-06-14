SpiceJet clocks its first annual profit in 7 years
What's the story
SpiceJet has posted a record net profit of ₹319 crore for the March quarter of FY25.
The figure is a massive jump from the ₹26 crore profit it reported in the previous quarter.
This stellar performance marks the second consecutive profitable quarter for the company and its first full-year profit since FY18.
Fiscal turnaround
Net profit of ₹48cr for FY25
For the fiscal year ending March 2025, SpiceJet posted a net profit of ₹48 crore, compared to a loss of ₹404 crore in FY24.
The turnaround was attributed to strong passenger demand, cost optimization measures, and better yield management.
Despite a drop in full-year revenue from ₹8,497 crore in FY24 to ₹6,736 crore this year, better profitability helped offset the topline decline.
Financial growth
Operating revenue for Q4 rose 17.5% sequentially
SpiceJet's operating revenue for Q4 jumped 17.5% sequentially to ₹1,446 crore, while total revenue stood at ₹1,942 crore.
The airline's EBITDA more than doubled to ₹527 crore with a robust passenger load factor of 88.1%.
Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) also improved to ₹5.66 during this period.
Stability
A look at promoter equity infusion
SpiceJet's net worth, which had turned positive in Q3, continued to improve, reaching ₹683 crore by the end of the fiscal year. A promoter equity infusion of ₹500 crore, including ₹294 crore in Q4, further strengthened the airline's financials.