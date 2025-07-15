Trust offers ₹11cr to stay execution of nurse Nimisha Priya  

Efforts are underway to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen . Priya was convicted of the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Her execution is reportedly scheduled for July 16. In a bid to postpone the execution, advocacy groups and influential religious leaders have stepped in to negotiate a last-minute resolution.

Legal strategy Priya's advocate says immediate priority is to delay the execution Advocate Subhash Chandran KR, who is representing Priya and the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, told Onmanorama that their immediate priority is to delay the execution. He said if they succeed in delaying the execution, they hope to negotiate her release through dialogue and blood money. The trust that previously helped save Abdul Rahim in Saudi Arabia is now willing to offer ₹11 crore if Mahdi's family agrees to accept blood money.

Diplomatic efforts India asks for delay; talks under way with family Philanthropists M A Yusuff Ali and Boby Chemmanur have also pledged ₹1 crore each toward any potential settlement. The Indian government has sought a delay in Priya's execution and is in talks with influential sheikhs in Yemen. The Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, has also intervened in the case. His representatives are now talking to Mahdi's family under Sharia law, which allows for unconditional pardon or blood money compensation.

Lawyer All efforts are on to save her "All efforts are on to save Nimisha Priya," her lawyer Chandran told TNIE. "In the latest efforts, through the intervention of influential Sunni Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, we have reached out to one of the family members, as well as some local authorities and religious leaders. We are trying our best so that the family accepts the blood money and the Kerala nurse is spared from death row."

Financial backing Priya's trust has offered up to ₹11 crore This development comes after the Indian government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it has exhausted all diplomatic efforts to save Priya from her scheduled execution in Yemen on July 16. Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, said, "There's nothing much the government can do. Looking at the sensitivity of Yemen, it's not diplomatically recognized. Blood money is a private negotiation."