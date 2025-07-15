St. Stephen's College, Bombay Stock Exchange receive bomb threats  

BSE

Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat email

On the same day, the Bombay Stock Exchange got an email threatening to blow up the building, according to an ANI report, citing Mumbai Police. "4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm," the email read, according to ANI. The bomb squad and police arrived on the scene quickly but discovered nothing suspicious.