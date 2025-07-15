St. Stephen's College, Bombay Stock Exchange receive bomb threats
What's the story
Delhi's St. Thomas School in Dwarka and St. Stephen's College of Delhi University were evacuated on Tuesday after receiving bomb threat emails. The evacuations were followed by searches from the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Brigade teams. No suspicious items have been found so far during the search operations at both institutions.
BSE
Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat email
On the same day, the Bombay Stock Exchange got an email threatening to blow up the building, according to an ANI report, citing Mumbai Police. "4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm," the email read, according to ANI. The bomb squad and police arrived on the scene quickly but discovered nothing suspicious.
Hoax pattern
Similar threats to 3 other schools on Monday
The bomb threats on Tuesday come a day after three other schools in Delhi received similar hoax threats. On Monday, Navy School in Chanakyapuri, CRPF School in Dwarka, and another school in Rohini were targeted. In that case too, nothing suspicious was found. The Delhi Fire Services had rushed fire tenders to all schools that received bomb threats. A fire official confirmed, "It was declared a hoax after a thorough check by multiple agencies, including the fire department."