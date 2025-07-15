Reddit launches age verification for UK users: How it works

Reddit , the popular social media platform known for its diverse online communities and discussions, has announced the launch of age verification on its UK site. The move comes in compliance with the UK's Online Safety Act, which mandates sites displaying adult content to implement "robust" age-checking methods. The new measure is aimed at preventing users under 18 from accessing "certain mature content."

Verification method How the verification process works Starting July 14, Reddit has begun using an external firm called Persona for age verification. Users will be required to verify their age either by uploading a selfie or "a photo of your government ID," like a passport. The platform has assured that it won't have access to these photos and will only store the user's verification status and date of birth for future access to restricted content.

Regulatory expectation Ofcom has welcomed Reddit's move Ofcom, the UK regulator, has welcomed Reddit's move and expects other companies to follow suit. The body has warned that failure to comply with these new rules could result in enforcement action. This comes as part of a wider effort by the UK government to protect children from inappropriate online content while preserving adults' rights to access legal material.

Data privacy Concerns raised over data collection and storage Despite the new measures, concerns remain over how personal or sensitive information is collected and stored. Scott Babwah Brennen, director of the Center on Technology Policy at New York University, raised these issues. He said there will always be ways for kids to bypass age verification systems and questioned who collects this data and how long it's kept.